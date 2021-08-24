Taliban Got Huge Amount of Weapons, Including Over 100 MANPADS - Russian Defense Minister

The Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) got a huge amount of weapons after taking over Afghanistan, including more than a hundred man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), and this poses a threat, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

"The first and main threat is that the Taliban got a huge amount of weapons. A huge one," he told reporters.

Shoigu noted that it included hundreds of armored vehicles, airplanes and helicopters.

"I'll tell you that there are more than a hundred MANPADS alone," the minister said.

"Nobody controls and cannot control it," he added.