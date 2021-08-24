- Home
- Taliban Got Huge Amount of Weapons, Including Over 100 MANPADS - Russian Defense Minister
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) got a huge amount of weapons after taking over Afghanistan, including more than a hundred man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), and this poses a threat, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"The first and main threat is that the Taliban got a huge amount of weapons. A huge one," he told reporters.
Shoigu noted that it included hundreds of armored vehicles, airplanes and helicopters.
"I'll tell you that there are more than a hundred MANPADS alone," the minister said.
"Nobody controls and cannot control it," he added.