Taliban Got Much Support, Now It Will Be Necessary to Negotiate With Them - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) got more support than Germany would like it to have, now it will be necessary to have negotiations with the radical movement, German Chancellor Angela said on Friday.

"It should be noted that the Taliban got more support than we would like it to have. Now we will have to engaged in negotiations with them to try to save those whose lives are in danger, to enable them to leave the country," Merkel said at a press conference after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.