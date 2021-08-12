UrduPoint.com

Taliban Got No Power-Sharing Offers From Afghan Government - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) has not received any invitation to share power in Afghanistan from the government, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman in the political office in Qatar.

The Taliban are ready to engage in the transitional government and have no intention to overthrow President Ashraf Ghani, Shaheen assured.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that the Afghan government offered the radical movement a power-sharing deal in return for ending violence.

