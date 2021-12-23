Taliban Government Criticizes Former Authorities Over Water Mismanagement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Water of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) criticized the former authorities for their inability to properly address water scarcity issue in Afghanistan, leaving 60% of Afghans without access to drinking water.

"60% of people do not have access to clean water. Half of the agricultural lands are not being irrigated," Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Mujiburrahman Omari said at the briefing, as cited by national media TOLOnews on Wednesday.

By contrast, the government led by the Taliban claims to be willing to alleviate Afghanistan's water crisis by constructing dams for the irrigation of agricultural lands. According to Omari, 85 dams are planned to be erected across the country.

The dam projects will purportedly be financed from domestic revenues.

Water insecurity remains a perennial challenge for Afghanistan, where climate conditions alongside political instability and economic underdevelopment perpetuate water shortages and subsequent food deficiency. According to various estimates, 70 to 80% of the Afghan population are denied access to clean and safe drinking water, which is also needed for agricultural production in mainly rural Afghanistan.

The World Food Programme reported that 22 million people, more than a half of the Afghan populace, face acute food insecurity, which together with water scarcity is pushing Afghanistan to the brink of a humanitarian disaster.