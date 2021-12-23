UrduPoint.com

Taliban Government Criticizes Former Authorities Over Water Mismanagement

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Taliban Government Criticizes Former Authorities Over Water Mismanagement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Water of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) criticized the former authorities for their inability to properly address water scarcity issue in Afghanistan, leaving 60% of Afghans without access to drinking water.

"60% of people do not have access to clean water. Half of the agricultural lands are not being irrigated," Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Mujiburrahman Omari said at the briefing, as cited by national media TOLOnews on Wednesday.

By contrast, the government led by the Taliban claims to be willing to alleviate Afghanistan's water crisis by constructing dams for the irrigation of agricultural lands. According to Omari, 85 dams are planned to be erected across the country.

The dam projects will purportedly be financed from domestic revenues.

Water insecurity remains a perennial challenge for Afghanistan, where climate conditions alongside political instability and economic underdevelopment perpetuate water shortages and subsequent food deficiency. According to various estimates, 70 to 80% of the Afghan population are denied access to clean and safe drinking water, which is also needed for agricultural production in mainly rural Afghanistan.

The World Food Programme reported that 22 million people, more than a half of the Afghan populace, face acute food insecurity, which together with water scarcity is pushing Afghanistan to the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Water Dam Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

35 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

35 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

52 minutes ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

52 minutes ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

52 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.