Taliban Government Wants to Develop Cooperation With Foreign Countries Within UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) If the new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), has its representative to the United Nations approved, it will focus on strengthening relations with foreign countries, such as the United States, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If my brother Suhail (Shaheen) is approved by the UN as our representative, he will obviously make effort to strengthen relations with other states, including the European Union and the US, as well as with Muslim countries for the sake of strong and long-term cooperation. This will be the Primary task," Mujahid said.