Taliban Governor Dies in Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Friday that it had killed Zain Alabidin, the Taliban governor for the country's eastern Laghman province, with an airstrike, while the Taliban disputes the claim.

"Airstrikes have taken place this morning in the Basram and Kalalan areas of the Alingar district, which killed 21 Taliban militants, including the Taliban's governor, Zain Alabidin, and wounded five others in Laghman," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Among other major figures killed in the airstrike was Qari Miraj, a former Taliban governor of the Alingar district in Laghman.

The Taliban movement has refuted the ministry's claims.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).