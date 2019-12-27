UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Governor Dies In Airstrike In Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Taliban Governor Dies in Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Friday that it had killed Zain Alabidin, the Taliban governor for the country's eastern Laghman province, with an airstrike, while the Taliban disputes the claim

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Friday that it had killed Zain Alabidin, the Taliban governor for the country's eastern Laghman province, with an airstrike, while the Taliban disputes the claim.

"Airstrikes have taken place this morning in the Basram and Kalalan areas of the Alingar district, which killed 21 Taliban militants, including the Taliban's governor, Zain Alabidin, and wounded five others in Laghman," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Among other major figures killed in the airstrike was Qari Miraj, a former Taliban governor of the Alingar district in Laghman.

The Taliban movement has refuted the ministry's claims.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia Government

Recent Stories

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

16 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, ..

48 seconds ago

Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided In ..

50 seconds ago

Ex-Pakistani President Musharraf Files Petition Ov ..

45 seconds ago

E-office system to be activated in all ministries

2 minutes ago

Paine blasts DRS technology after controversial di ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.