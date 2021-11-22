UrduPoint.com

Taliban Govt Asks Female Journalists To Wear Hijab

Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Maulvi Muhammad Khalid Hanafi says that the journalists should cooperate with the Taliban government.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) The female anchors in Afghanistan would wear hijab now, the latest reports said on Monday.

The Taliban government issued a number of instructions for the Afghan media on Sunday, including directing female television anchors to wear the hijab.

Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Maulvi Muhammad Khalid Hanafi gave these instructions during a meeting with journalists on Sunday.

The Minister asked the journalists to cooperate with the Taliban government to counter what he termed negative propaganda.

He asked the journalists that the [electronic] media should not broadcast any films that were against the principles of Sharia (Islamic law) and Afghan values.

Under the new instructions, the foreign and domestic films that were promoting foreign culture and tradition in Afghanistan and were leading the public towards immorality would not be aired.

The Afghanistan government said that comedy and entertainment programmes should not be [broadcast] in such a way as to cause humiliation and insult and any drama which was an insult to religious rites or human dignity should also be banned.

The latest reports said that the men’s films and videos that showed indecent exposure should also not be aired.

