UrduPoint.com

Taliban Grant Afghan Passports To Al-Qaeda, IS Fighters - Afghan Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are granting Afghan passports to members of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, ISIS, both banned in Russia), Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik.

"The whole world should know that all terrorists from Al Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan are given Afghan passports by the Taliban. This is a serious signal to all mankind that terrorists are being legalized," the diplomat said.

According to Agbar, the Taliban rule in Afghanistan will "not be long.

"

"Nobody recognizes the Taliban, they did not even sit down at the negotiating table at the recent conference of Islamic countries in Pakistan, and the flag was not of the Taliban, but ours - the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. An interesting fact is that the Taliban leadership has not yet brought their families (back to Afghanistan), who are in Dubai, Qatar and Pakistan. They have not paid their military personnel for several months. Disagreements have emerged among the Taliban ... and women ... hold protests against this regime almost every day," the ambassador said.

