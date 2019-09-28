Taliban Group Claims Attacks On Polling Stations Across Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:11 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Taliban movement, which repeatedly vowed to disrupt the Afghan presidential vote, said on Saturday that they had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers.
Ghazni, Paktia, Kunar, Paktika, Parwan, Bamyan provinces, as well as the capital of Kabul, are claimed to have been affected, according to the Taliban.
However, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that the polling centers were safe and under good security.
The ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, told Sputnik that the Afghan forces had provided security across the country.