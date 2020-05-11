The Taliban have released 17 Afghan governmental soldiers and policemen in the northwestern Badghis province in line with the recent peace deal with the United States, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's spokesman, said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Taliban have released 17 Afghan governmental soldiers and policemen in the northwestern Badghis province in line with the recent peace deal with the United States, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's spokesman, said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the policemen and national army soldiers of the Kabul administration were freed on Sunday in the province's Murghab district. The movement provided clothes and 5,000 afghanis ($65.6) to each person.

On the same day, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement's political office, informed that 53 prisoners had been released by the Taliban.

It is unclear whether or not the previously reported 17 are a part of that group.

"As part of the current prisoners' release process, The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan freed 53 prisoners of the Kabul Administration in Faryab and Badghis provinces today and yesterday. They were given clothes and Afs: 5000 for transportation fare," Shaheen tweeted.

In accordance with the US-Taliban peace deal, 5,000 prisoners of the movement should be released by the Afghan government, while 1,000 prisoners should be released by the militant group for the intra-Afghan negotiations to start.