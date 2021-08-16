Taliban Guarantee Amnesty to Afghan Security Forces - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) guaranteed amnesty to the Afghan security forces and promised that there would be no purges, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Monday.

"They immediately guaranteed amnesty to all the security forces, all servicemen. No witch hunt, no purges," the ambassador said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

He added that the Taliban also ensured that "not a single hair" would fall from the head of Russian diplomats.