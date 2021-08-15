Taliban Guarantee Safety of Foreign Diplomatic Missions - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) guarantee safety of foreign diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, and the Russian embassy operates in a regular mode, Russian ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Sunday.

"Most importantly, the Taliban are committed to a peaceful transition of power, as they promise.

They guarantee safety of foreign diplomatic missions, including our embassy ... Of course, we cannot fail to take into account what is going on in the city ... but we implemented a set of measures to strengthen our safety and there is currently no direct threat to our team and our facilities. So, we will keep operating in a regular mode," Zhirnov said on air of Russia-1 broadcaster.