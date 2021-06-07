UrduPoint.com
Taliban Guarantee Safety To Afghans Who Worked For Foreign Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban Guarantee Safety to Afghans Who Worked for Foreign Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Taliban on Monday assured Afghans who worked for foreign troops that they should not fear for their lives once these forces leave.

The statement urges Afghans who worked as guards or interpreters for foreign forces to "show remorse for their past actions" and not engage in similar activities. According to the radical movement, such actions amount to treason against islam and the country.

"But none should currently desert the country. The Islamic Emirate [the name by which the Taliban refer to themselves] will not perturb them, but calls them to return to their normal lives and if they do have expertise in any field, to serve their country.

They shall not be in any danger on our part," a spokesman added.

On May 1, the United States and NATO began withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan. American forces are planned to leave by September 11. According to the US Central Command, as of early June, 30 to 44 percent of US troops have departed Afghanistan.

The pullout comes over a year after the US and the Taliban signed the first-ever peace agreement in Doha.

