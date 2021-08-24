UrduPoint.com

Taliban Guarantee Safety To People Who Want To Leave Kabul Airport - Reports

Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Taliban Guarantee Safety to People Who Want to Leave Kabul Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A spokesman of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday that the movement guarantees safety for all people who attempt to leave the Kabul airport, Al Arabiya reported.

Mujahid also said the US should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country, according to the TOLO news broadcaster.

