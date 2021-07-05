UrduPoint.com
Taliban Guarantee Security, Non-Interference On Afghan-Tajik Border - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

The Taliban, which control over 70% of the border with Tajikistan, guarantee security and non-interference, while the percentage of controlled territories may grow, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Taliban, which control over 70% of the border with Tajikistan, guarantee security and non-interference, while the percentage of controlled territories may grow, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

"We confirm this [control over part of the border with Tajikistan]. We have occupied even more than 70% of the border with Tajikistan.

We will have good relations with our friendly country Tajikistan. Security will be established at the borders, and no interference will occur," Mujahid said.

The percentage of territories controlled by the Taliban "may increase," he said.

"Yesterday evening, large territory in the province of Badakhshan [was occupied], and those who spoke from the government of Kabul at the border fled from there, and as a result the territory came under our control," the spokesman explained.

