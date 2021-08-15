Taliban Guarantee Security of All Foreign Diplomatic Missions - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) vowed to ensure not only the Russian Embassy's security, but of all foreign diplomatic missions, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We received such assurances long ago. But not only for Russia. They guarantee the safety of everyone," Kabulov said.

The diplomat added that Moscow was not going to evacuate the diplomatic personnel from Kabul.

"I am in contact with our ambassador, they are working and closely watching the development of events," Kabulov said.