DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Afghan Taliban movement has hailed the participation of women in the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Qatar, Director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha Institute Sultan Barakat said Sunday.

Intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off earlier in the day in the Qatari capital Doha gathering an Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives as part of efforts to build trust. The negotiations follow the seventh round of talks between the Taliban and the United States that began last Sunday and one of the key goals of which is to agree on a timeline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"Not only did the Taliban movement not oppose the participation of women in dialogue but also encouraged this participation. It is not just women's representation that matters most for all Afghan political forces, but it is also that the women are on their places as well as men. I think everyone is convinced that the women's role is fundamental in Afghan society, and they have also gained more importance over the past 18 years," Barakat told journalists.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Supreme Peace Council's representative told Sputnik that ten participants of 72 present at the talks were women.

With regard to the ongoing intra-Afghan talks, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Qahtani said that the warring parties of the Afghan conflict were demonstrating a serious intention to establish dialogue in order to achieve peace in the country.

"During this year, we have repeatedly visited Kabul and other cities all over the world and have met with many representatives of the Afghan society ... We had the feeling that they have a real commitment to a dialogue to achieve peace that will embody the aspirations of the Afghan people," Qahtani said at the opening of the intra-Afghan talks.

He also stressed that the Afghan people could now either reinforce the political process in the country or let the conflict escalate. Qahtani stressed that Doha, however, did not support the military way to overcome divisions and hence continuing to act as a mediator in the Afghan crisis.

Kabul has been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015. The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet, although the Taliban have negotiated with the United States. The only platform the two sides were capable to hold dialogue on are the intra-Afghan talks that were initially arranged by Moscow.