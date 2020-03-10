UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Hand Prisoner List To US Delegation - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

Taliban Hand Prisoner List to US Delegation - Spokesman

The Taliban have handed to a US delegation a list of 5,000 fighters they want released from Afghan prisons, the spokesman for the militant group's Qatar office said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Taliban have handed to a US delegation a list of 5,000 fighters they want released from Afghan prisons, the spokesman for the militant group's Qatar office said on Tuesday.

"We have given to the American delegation a detailed list of 5,000 people that cannot be forged or edited," Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

He said their members, "be they in a desert or in prisons," should be handed over to them for identity verification, "and they should release only those people whom we listed."

The prisoner release was mentioned as a precondition in the US-Taliban peace deal � signed in Doha in late February � for the start of intra-Afghan talks.

The Taliban said they would not engage in a dialogue with Kabul until their demand was met. Afghan President Asharf Ghani, who was excluded from the talks, has so far rejected the precondition.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Qatar Doha February From

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Attempt on the Life of Sudan ..

5 minutes ago

European Parliament speaker self-isolates after It ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea forced to postpone joint trainings with f ..

3 minutes ago

Alibaba Damo Academy launches new lab on 5G resear ..

3 minutes ago

Amendment on Presidential Terms in Russia Should B ..

3 minutes ago

More than 100,000 flee Nicaragua unrest: UN

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.