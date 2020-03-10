Taliban Hand Prisoner List to US Delegation - Spokesman

The Taliban have handed to a US delegation a list of 5,000 fighters they want released from Afghan prisons, the spokesman for the militant group's Qatar office said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Taliban have handed to a US delegation a list of 5,000 fighters they want released from Afghan prisons, the spokesman for the militant group's Qatar office said on Tuesday.

"We have given to the American delegation a detailed list of 5,000 people that cannot be forged or edited," Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

He said their members, "be they in a desert or in prisons," should be handed over to them for identity verification, "and they should release only those people whom we listed."

The prisoner release was mentioned as a precondition in the US-Taliban peace deal � signed in Doha in late February � for the start of intra-Afghan talks.

The Taliban said they would not engage in a dialogue with Kabul until their demand was met. Afghan President Asharf Ghani, who was excluded from the talks, has so far rejected the precondition.