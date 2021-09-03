UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) One of the reasons for a delay in announcing the formation of Afghanistan's new government is a disagreement between the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the Haqqani network, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Friday.

"One of the reasons for the delay in the announcement of the official government is the disagreement between the Taliban and the Haqqani Network," the source said.

