MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) One of the reasons for a delay in announcing the formation of Afghanistan's new government is a disagreement between the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the Haqqani network, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Friday.

