Taliban Has Never Renounced Or Broke Affiliation With Al-Qaeda - Milley
Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:47 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Taliban has never renounced al-Qaeda (both terror groups are banned in Russia) or broke its affiliation with them, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.
