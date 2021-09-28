Taliban Has Never Renounced or Broke Affiliation With Al-Qaeda - Milley

The Taliban has never renounced al-Qaeda (both terror groups are banned in Russia) or broke its affiliation with them, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Taliban has never renounced al-Qaeda (both terror groups are banned in Russia) or broke its affiliation with them, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"The Taliban has never renounced al-Qaeda or broke its affiliation with them," Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing in US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.