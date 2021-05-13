Taliban Has Not Attacked US, Coalition Forces Since May 1 - Joint Staff Deputy Director

The Taliban has not carried out any attacks against the US or the coalition troops since May 1, Joint Staff, J-5 Deputy Director for Political-Military Affairs Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger said on Wednesday

"There have not been any attacks by the Taliban against US or coalition forces since May 1," Trollinger said.

On May 1, the United States began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, which resulted in the deaths of more than 2,300 US servicemen and deaths and injuries of hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

US President Joe Biden vowed to complete the withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, which sparked the so-called "War on Terror" announced by the then President George W. Bush.