Taliban Have Confirmed They Have No Goals Outside Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

Moscow has not seen a single fact that would prove that there is a threat from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to Russia's allies in Central Asia, as the Taliban members themselves have said that they have no goals outside Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday

"They [the Taliban] have repeatedly confirmed that they have no extraterritorial goals, they learned their lessons in Afghanistan in 2000. Therefore, we do not see a direct threat to the security of our allies in Central Asia, and there is not a single fact that speaks of the opposite," Kabulov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

The Russian diplomat also said that Moscow is ready for different developments of the situation in Afghanistan.

