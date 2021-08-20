UrduPoint.com

Taliban Have Not Contacted Afghan Embassy In Kazakhstan - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Taliban Have Not Contacted Afghan Embassy in Kazakhstan - Embassy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 20 (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has not contacted the Afghan embassy to Kazakhstan which continues to provide consular services, Aziz Omar, the Afghan charge d'affaires, told Sputnik on Friday.

The diplomat said that almost all ministers of the ousted Afghan government have left the country but some of them remain to join the resistance against the Taliban.

"Now all the offices in Kabul are closed, so we do not receive anything, we are not in touch with them [the Taliban], but we are doing the work that is in our hands.

Even in those countries where the president changes after the elections, these processes take time ... The situation here is that five days have just passed. According to international conventions, when a new regime comes into power, no diplomatic affairs are possible until it creates diplomatic relations with foreign countries and until these countries recognize it," the diplomat said.

Omar added that embassies of some countries in Kabul continue working but it does not mean that these countries recognize the Taliban rule.

"We provide consular services for everyone who applies," the diplomat said.

