Taliban Have Not Sought Permission to Appoint Their Ambassador to Russia - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have not asked Russia for permission to appoint their diplomatic representative in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We do not have any information about anybody requesting an agrement from us," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The ambassador appointed by the country's previous government continues working in Moscow, he added.