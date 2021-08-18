UrduPoint.com

Taliban Have To Prove Their Transformation By Action - French Foreign Minister

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) should show by their actions that they have changed their ways and that they are committed to making Afghanistan a safe place, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday

"I asked that the Taliban to demonstrate by deeds that they have changed as they say. It is up to them to prove it. France stands alongside the Afghan people," Le Drian tweeted.

The Taliban as a military organization was formed in 1994 during the 1992-1996 Afghan Civil War, which it won.

The movement was then ousted from power by a US-led coalition in 2001 to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hotbed of al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Following the seizure of the Afghan capital of Kabul this past Sunday, the Taliban declared the end of the two-decade-long war in the Central Asian country, and made a set of pledges on safety and human rights of the Afghans, and voiced the intention to form an inclusive government.

