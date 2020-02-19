UrduPoint.com
Taliban High-Casualty Attacks Fell At End Of 2019 - Pentagon Inspector General

Wed 19th February 2020

The number of high-casualty attacks by the Taliban in the final three months of 2019 fell, the Defense Department's lead inspector general said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The number of high-casualty attacks by the Taliban in the final three months of 2019 fell, the Defense Department's lead inspector general said in a report on Wednesday.

"Attacks that cause a casualty or damage equipment - decreased this quarter, as did the number of high-profile bombings," the report said.

US Forces-Afghanistan believes this trend might reflect a strategic decision by the Taliban to limit its own casualties, the report said.

Nevertheless, the number of enemy attacks overall was the second highest in a quarter since 2015 despite US-Taliban negotiations to end the war.

Last week, the Pentagon announced a weeklong reduction in violence would be implemented soon although the Taliban have been launching attacks in Afghanistan on a daily basis.

