Taliban Hindering Evacuation Of Afghans: German Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Taliban hindering evacuation of Afghans: German minister

Taliban checks at Kabul airport are making it more difficult to evacuate Afghans who worked for Western forces, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday as international forces scrambled to get people out of the country

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Taliban checks at Kabul airport are making it more difficult to evacuate Afghans who worked for Western forces, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday as international forces scrambled to get people out of the country.

"The situation is much more dangerous (for Afghans) because there is no promise of being let through at the Taliban checkpoints," Maas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, adding that German and US forces were working to grant them safe access to the airport.

