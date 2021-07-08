Taliban Hoist Their Flag on Bridge Connecting Tajikistan, Afghanistan - Tajik Official

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have raised their flag on the bridge across the border River Panj, which separates Tajikistan and Afghanistan, a source in the administration of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Taliban, who have seized a border post of the Afghan government troops on July 5, today planted a flag on their side of the Panj River bridge connecting the two countries, opposite the Tajik checkpoint of Tem," the official said.

On July 5, Afghan border guards gave up without a fight their checkpoint to the attacking Taliban. Some 312 border guards and military personnel crossed the bridge into the territory of Tajikistan overnight.

Afghanistan is torn in a confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Tensions have flared up as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

In recent days, thousands of Afghan government soldiers have fled to neighboring Tajikistan, escaping from the Taliban, which took over 70% of the Afghan-Tajik border under its control. Uzbekistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan, has refused to accept Afghan soldiers trying to cross borders.