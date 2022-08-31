UrduPoint.com

Taliban Hold Parade To Commemorate 1st Anniversary Of US Troops Withdrawal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have held a parade and some festivities at the Bagram Air Base on the occasion of the first anniversary of the US troops withdrawal from the country, media reported on Wednesday.

The movement called on the international community to pursue a "sound policy" towards Afghanistan in a congratulatory statement, the 1TV news broadcaster reported.

On Tuesday, the Taliban declared August 31 a public holiday. The Bagram Air Base was the biggest US military facility in Afghanistan during the war.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31 of the same year, the US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.

More Stories From World

