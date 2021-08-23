MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) hope that Russia and other states neighboring Afghanistan will assist the reconstruction of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have relations with neighboring countries, including Russia, not only now, but for many years, everyone knows about that. We will continue these relations and we hope to strengthen and boost these relations, and we hope that they [will] participate in the reconstruction and building of Afghanistan," Shaheen said.