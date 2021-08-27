UrduPoint.com

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats In Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Reports

Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:58 PM

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Reports

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) have requested the United States keep a diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan following the August 31 withdrawal, the Washington Post reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) have requested the United States keep a diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan following the August 31 withdrawal, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The report cited a source familiar with the matter who said the Taliban have requested that the United States retain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan past the August 31 deadline for withdrawal from the country.

US officials have been considering the option of retaining a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but no final order has been issued, the report added.

The United States and its allies have been discussing the possibility of recognizing the Taliban government after the terror group took over the Afghanistan.

However, US lawmakers Mike Waltz and Lindsey Graham called on the Biden administration earlier on Friday to recognize Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh as the legitimate government representative, saying the already recognized Afghan Constitution remains intact.

