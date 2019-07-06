(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The Taliban expects that the upcoming intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital Doha will help to launch formal negotiations between the radical movement and the Afghan government, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The participants of the gathering will exchange views on the future of the country. This will help share ideas and they will better know each other before a possible start of [formal] negotiations," Mujahed said.

The Taliban confirmed that some members of its political office in Qatar would represent the movement at Sunday's meeting.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan delegation departed from Kabul to attend the talks that are expected to push the Afghan peace process forward.

The Afghan delegation is comprised of 32 people.

Some Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai and Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the ex-interior minister, have not been invited to the talks.

The delegation includes at least 10 women, who are senior government officials and women's rights activists, as well as some members of the High Peace Council, including Ataurrahman Salim and Din Muhammad.

The intra-Afghan dialogue comes as the Taliban radical movement and the United States are to resume the seventh round of peace talks on Saturday after taking a break on Friday.

It is not clear whether the Taliban-US negotiations would be paused again during the talks on Sunday but both sides have expressed optimism for the success of the intra-Afghan dialogue.