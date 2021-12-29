Taliban Hopes to Receive More Humanitarian Aid From Russia - Spokesman

Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement expects that Russia will continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan mired in deep economic crisis

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement expects that Russia will continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan mired in deep economic crisis.

"Many times Moscow has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, we thanked it and still call (on the international community) not to leave the people of Afghanistan alone. The people of Afghanistan are in need of help, as the war just has ended, our people are in economic distress and are facing a prolonged economic crisis so we expect further aid and (expect) Moscow to cooperate in this regard," Mujahid said.

Earlier this month, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitriy Zhirnov said that since November, Russian military planes have delivered over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies. The most recent shipment to Afghanistan was made on December 18.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.