Taliban Impose Passport Restrictions on Afghan Citizens - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which currently controls Afghanistan, has imposed restrictions on issuing passports, in particular, to people who were banned from leaving the country by the competent authorities, Spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Abdul Mateen Qani said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which currently controls Afghanistan, has imposed restrictions on issuing passports, in particular, to people who were banned from leaving the country by the competent authorities, Spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Abdul Mateen Qani said on Monday.

The passports will also not be issued to persons who committed civil offenses or economic crimes, Qani tweeted, adding that minors will be allowed to obtain a passport only in the presence of their parents or a lawyer.�

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan.