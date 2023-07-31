Open Menu

Taliban Impose Passport Restrictions On Afghan Citizens - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:33 PM

The Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which currently controls Afghanistan, has imposed restrictions on issuing passports, in particular, to people who were banned from leaving the country by the competent authorities, Spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Abdul Mateen Qani said on Monday

The passports will also not be issued to persons who committed civil offenses or economic crimes, Qani tweeted, adding that minors will be allowed to obtain a passport only in the presence of their parents or a lawyer.�

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan.

