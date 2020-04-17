The Taliban radical movement, which retains its presence in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, has foreign fighters in its ranks and also possesses quite advanced weapons, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Taliban radical movement, which retains its presence in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, has foreign fighters in its ranks and also possesses quite advanced weapons, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview.

Kunduz is a strategic northern stronghold bordering Tajikistan. In the fall of 2015, the provincial capital, Kunduz, fell to the Taliban for 15 days, which was the first time the militant group has seized an Afghan city since 2001. In October 2016, the capital was once again briefly captured by the Taliban. Nowadays, the radical movement still retains a presence in several districts of the province.

"There are some foreign militants with this group [Taliban], I confirm that. People from different countries are involved in the fight, many of them are people who have no place in their countries, or have committed crimes," Naeemi said.

The Taliban, he added, have quite advanced weapons, including drones, "which is a matter of concern.

"

"Who gave them these weapons and how is a matter that must be investigated," he stressed.

Along with the Taliban, there are other militant groups that are inflicting great suffering on local residents. They kidnap, rob them and seize their land and houses. Some of the people have even had to join the Taliban "because of the repression of armed militants," according to the governor.

According to Naeemi, since he took the governor's office in February 2018, he has been trying to ensure better coordination in fighting militant groups, and 70 percent of militants have been arrested as a result.

"The solution to controlling illegal armed groups is that those who have committed no crimes should be absorbed in the lines of the Afghan security and defense forces, and the others who have committed crimes should be punished in accordance with the law," he said.

The governor stressed that he sees no difference between the Taliban and other illegal armed groups that are capitalizing on the protracted conflict.