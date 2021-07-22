Taliban in Contacts With Moscow Confirm Readiness for Negotiations With Kabul - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) in contacts with Moscow confirm their readiness to negotiate with the Kabul authorities on the creation of an inclusive government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"When we talk about the possible achievement of a compromise between the parties involved in the Afghan conflict, we mean primarily the intra-Afghan peace negotiation process. As a result of this process, the contours of the future state structure of Afghanistan should be developed and determined, as well as an inclusive interim government with the participation of all political and ethnic forces in the country.

The leadership of the Taliban movement is ready for such a dialogue. At least we are guided by their statements," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also clarified that in the course of contacts with the Taliban, in particular, during their last visit to Moscow on July 8, the movement "confirmed the disposition to discuss these issues with the delegation of [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani."