UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban In Contacts With Moscow Confirm Readiness For Negotiations With Kabul - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Taliban in Contacts With Moscow Confirm Readiness for Negotiations With Kabul - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban (recognized as terrorist movement and banned in Russia) in contacts with Moscow confirm their readiness to negotiate with the Kabul authorities on the creation of an inclusive government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"When we talk about the possible achievement of a compromise between the parties involved in the Afghan conflict, we mean primarily the intra-Afghan peace negotiation process. As a result of this process, the contours of the future state structure of Afghanistan should be developed and determined, as well as an inclusive interim government with the participation of all political and ethnic forces in the country.

The leadership of the Taliban movement is ready for such a dialogue. At least we are guided by their statements," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also clarified that in the course of contacts with the Taliban, in particular, during their last visit to Moscow on July 8, the movement "confirmed the disposition to discuss these issues with the delegation of [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Visit July Ashraf Ghani All Government

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

3 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

6 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.