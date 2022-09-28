UrduPoint.com

Taliban In Deal To Procure Russian Petroleum Products, Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Taliban in deal to procure Russian petroleum products, wheat

Afghanistan has entered an agreement with Russia to procure millions of tonnes of petroleum products and wheat, Taliban officials said on Wednesday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Afghanistan has entered an agreement with Russia to procure millions of tonnes of petroleum products and wheat, Taliban officials said on Wednesday.

Russia has been hit hard by unprecedented Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, causing Moscow to push exports to Asian countries to support its economy.

"The contract was agreed upon last month when the minister of industry and trade visited Russia," Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman for the ministry, told AFP.

He would not comment on any financial details.

The deal includes supplying Kabul with one million tonnes of gasoline, a million tonnes of diesel, 500,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and two million tonnes of wheat, Jawad said.

The ministry of economy, in a separate statement, said the supplies from Russia are expected to arrive "in the next few weeks".

Moscow confirmed that "preliminary agreements" had been negotiated with the Taliban.

"Now they (the two sides) have to sign concrete agreements on volumes and list of products," Russia's special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.

An economic crisis in Afghanistan has only worsened since the Taliban returned to power following the hasty withdrawal of US-led foreign forces last August.

The country's banking sector has nearly collapsed after Washington froze $7 billion of Afghanistan's assets held in the United States.

A two-year drought has affected the country's food production.

Taliban officials have maintained that they are looking to strike trade deals with the international community, and have so far received oil and gas from neighbouring Iran.

The government has not yet been recognised by any country, but Russia has maintained bilateral ties with the Islamists since before they seized power last year.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul LPG Exports Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Washington Drought Oil United States August Gas From Government Agreement Wheat Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over N ..

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage - ..

3 minutes ago
 Rockets fired at Iraq's Green Zone as parliament s ..

Rockets fired at Iraq's Green Zone as parliament sits

3 minutes ago
 Menacing Florida, Hurricane Ian nears catastrophic ..

Menacing Florida, Hurricane Ian nears catastrophic Category 5

3 minutes ago
 Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Govern ..

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Government's Policy to Remain Same - ..

16 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to pre ..

ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to prevent, treat HIV

16 minutes ago
 Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcom ..

Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcoming wheat crop promised

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.