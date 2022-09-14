UrduPoint.com

Taliban In Full Control Of Panjshir Province - Movement's Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Taliban in Full Control of Panjshir Province - Movement's Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have established full control over Afghanistan's Panjshir province, the movement's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"You asked if Panjshir is under the control of Kabul? Of course yes.

Mujahideen (Taliban fighters) established control over all regions of Afghanistan. If armed opposition fighters appear again in any area, our troops will attack them. They will either be destroyed or go to prison," Karimi said.

