Taliban In Geneva For Diplomatic, Humanitarian Talks: Swiss Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

A Taliban delegation is visiting Geneva for talks with Swiss officials and NGOs on humanitarian access and human rights, Switzerland's foreign ministry said Tuesday

Geneva, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A Taliban delegation is visiting Geneva for talks with Swiss officials and NGOs on humanitarian access and human rights, Switzerland's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"The members of the delegation will have discussions around humanitarian access to populations in need, the protection of humanitarian actors and respect for human rights," a foreign ministry spokeswoman told AFP, stressing that their presence in Switzerland did not constitute recognition of the regime which seized power in August last year.

>