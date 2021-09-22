Taliban in Letter to UN Says Spokesman Shaheen Nominated to Lead UN Mission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter, that a Doha-based spokesperson of the movement Mohammad Suhail Shaheen has been nominated to lead Afghanistan's mission to the United Nations, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The letter further indicates that the mission of the Permanent Representative is considered over and that he no longer represents Afghanistan. A new Permanent Representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, is nominated," the letter said, according to Haq.