Taliban Increase Security Measures at Explosion Sites Near Kabul Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in increasing security measures in areas recently hit by terrorist attacks near Kabul Aiport, Al-Jazeera reported on Friday.

On Thursday, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts.

The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 110 people.