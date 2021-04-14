Taliban Insists on Withdrawal of Foreign Troops From Afghanistan by May 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Taliban movement insists on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as agreed in the 2020 peace deal with the United States, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US presidential administration announced that the United States would complete the troop withdrawal by September 11.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [the Taliban] seeks the withdrawal of all foreign forces from our homeland on the date specified in the Doha Agreement. If the agreement is adhered to, a pathway to addressing the remaining issues will also be found," the spokesman tweeted.

The Taliban movement also warned that "problems will certainly be compounded" if the agreement is violated and foreign troops fail to leave Afghanistan on the agreed date.