UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Intelligence Chief For Helmand's Garmsir District Killed - Afghan Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:21 PM

Taliban Intelligence Chief for Helmand's Garmsir District Killed - Afghan Military

Qari Khalid, the Taliban's intelligence chief for the Garmsir district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, has been killed in an airstrike launched by the Afghan forces, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Qari Khalid, the Taliban's intelligence chief for the Garmsir district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, has been killed in an airstrike launched by the Afghan forces, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the intelligence chief was killed last night along with five more militants.

Earlier this week, the Maiwand 215th Corps said that a total of eight Taliban insurgents were killed in operations in Nawa and Nad Ali districts in Helmand, including the Taliban's group leader, Abdullah Jan.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in late September. Afghan forces, in particular, have started operations across Helmand after the Taliban launched an offensive in the province in October.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Qatar September October

Recent Stories

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

32 seconds ago

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Minist ..

34 seconds ago

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people ..

35 seconds ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

37 seconds ago

Coronavirus 2nd wave may be much severe, warns Dr ..

38 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.