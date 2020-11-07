Qari Khalid, the Taliban's intelligence chief for the Garmsir district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, has been killed in an airstrike launched by the Afghan forces, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Qari Khalid, the Taliban's intelligence chief for the Garmsir district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, has been killed in an airstrike launched by the Afghan forces, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the intelligence chief was killed last night along with five more militants.

Earlier this week, the Maiwand 215th Corps said that a total of eight Taliban insurgents were killed in operations in Nawa and Nad Ali districts in Helmand, including the Taliban's group leader, Abdullah Jan.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in late September. Afghan forces, in particular, have started operations across Helmand after the Taliban launched an offensive in the province in October.