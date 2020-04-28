Taliban Intelligence Chief Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghan forces have killed Taliban intelligence chief Noor Mohammad as part of an operation in the eastern Parwan province, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Afghan forces have killed Taliban intelligence chief Noor Mohammad as part of an operation in the eastern Parwan province, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Taliban's designated spy chief, Noor Mohammad, known as Omari, was killed during a clearance operation carried out by ANP [Afghan National Police] in Darraz Gard village, Ghorband district of Parwan. Omari was involved in many terrorist & destructive activities in this district & other areas of Parwan," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Taliban have so far not commented on this information.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints and civilians in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in Qatar in late February, which called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to begin.