UrduPoint.com

Taliban Intend To Kill Leader Of Resistance Front In Panjshir - Afghan Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:40 AM

Taliban Intend to Kill Leader of Resistance Front in Panjshir - Afghan Ambassador

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (terrorist group, banned in Russia) intends to kill the leader of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, and will not hold talks with representatives of the resistance, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Taliban will never negotiate with them [the leaders of the resistance in Panjshir], they are not politicians, but terrorists who were on the list of banned organizations in many countries already three years ago," the ambassador said.

"They are insolent and aggressive, their goal is to bring the entire Afghanistan to its knees. They do not agree to any terms in the Doha talks. Their goal is to eliminate the leaders of the resistance, especially Ahmad Massoud," he said. 

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Doha Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2021

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

2 hours ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

10 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

9 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

9 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.