Taliban Intend to Kill Leader of Resistance Front in Panjshir - Afghan Ambassador

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (terrorist group, banned in Russia) intends to kill the leader of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, and will not hold talks with representatives of the resistance, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Taliban will never negotiate with them [the leaders of the resistance in Panjshir], they are not politicians, but terrorists who were on the list of banned organizations in many countries already three years ago," the ambassador said.

"They are insolent and aggressive, their goal is to bring the entire Afghanistan to its knees. They do not agree to any terms in the Doha talks. Their goal is to eliminate the leaders of the resistance, especially Ahmad Massoud," he said.