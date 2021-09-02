Taliban Intent to Defeat Panjshir Resistance Forces on Thursday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) intends to deliver "a final blow" to Panjshir-based resistance forces on Thursday, TOLO News reported, citing a source from the Afghan province that remains out of Taliban's control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) intends to deliver "a final blow" to Panjshir-based resistance forces on Thursday, TOLO news reported, citing a source from the Afghan province that remains out of Taliban's control.

The Taliban movement plans to use its best troops and military equipment during the offense, according to the source.