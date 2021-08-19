Taliban Introduce Curfew in Afghan City of Khost - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have imposed a curfew in the southeastern Afghan city of Khost, saying the measure would prevent rioting and public disorder, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Khost is one of the few Afghan cities where residents attempted public demonstration of rejection of the Taliban, for example by rallying with the overthrown Afghan national flag.

"Today, the city of Khost was closed by the Taliban security forces, and all movement was prohibited. They [the Taliban] claimed that the purpose of the curfew was to prevent riots in the city that could lead to looting," the source said.

The Taliban offensive across Afghanistan was completed on August 15 by the seizure of Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned from the presidential post and left the country. The movement declared the end of the years-long war.