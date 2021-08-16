UrduPoint.com

Taliban Invade TOLO News Compound In Kabul

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Taliban militants (a terror group banned in Russia) invaded the compound of the TOLO News channel in the Afghan capital of Kabul after it fell to insurgency.

The news channel said in a tweet that Talibs checked the weapons of security personnel and collected arms issued by the government.

TOLO News said the militants promised to "keep the compound safe."

The Taliban claimed victory in a long war for the control of Afghanistan on Sunday, after seizing Kabul and forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad. The presidential palace has been captured and the national government has collapsed.

