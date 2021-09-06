Taliban Invite Ex-Afghan Military to Serve in Security Departments in New Government:Zabiullah Mujahid

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join security departments in the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join security departments in the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"The Afghan forces, which have been trained for the past 20 years, will be invited [to serve in] security departments," Mujahid said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.