UrduPoint.com

Taliban Invite Ex-Afghan Military To Serve In Security Departments In New Government:Zabiullah Mujahid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:11 PM

Taliban Invite Ex-Afghan Military to Serve in Security Departments in New Government:Zabiullah Mujahid

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join security departments in the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join security departments in the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"The Afghan forces, which have been trained for the past 20 years, will be invited [to serve in] security departments," Mujahid said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Government

Recent Stories

Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

2 seconds ago
 Four robbers arrested after police encounter

Four robbers arrested after police encounter

5 seconds ago
 NH&MP rescheduled test for Patrol Officers due to ..

NH&MP rescheduled test for Patrol Officers due to COVID

2 minutes ago
 Russian Woman Held in Detention Center in Brest on ..

Russian Woman Held in Detention Center in Brest on Accusations of Libel - Embass ..

2 minutes ago
 Mobile internet services to remain suspended in II ..

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in IIOJK today

2 minutes ago
 Residents lauds CDA for widening, stone pitching o ..

Residents lauds CDA for widening, stone pitching of Nullahs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.