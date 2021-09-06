Taliban Invite German Chancellor Merkel to Visit Afghanistan

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have extended an invitation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Afghanistan, spokesperson for the group Zabihullah Mujahid told German tabloid Bild in an interview

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have extended an invitation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Afghanistan, spokesperson for the group Zabihullah Mujahid told German tabloid Bild in an interview.

"We talked with German representatives and their special envoy visited our political office in Doha. I am sure that they conveyed our message to Mrs. Merkel ... We want to create a completely safe environment here, in Afghanistan � one that will be accepted by all countries and which the heads of states and governments believe in. You should visit us, and Angela Merkel will be welcomed very warmly. We will be very happy to see you," Mujahid said.

The spokesman added that Taliban aim to establish official relations with Berlin.

"Firstly, we would like to have a good relationship with Germany. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [self-given name of Taliban's political system in Afghanistan] will be the desired government for all Afghans, and so, we want the German government to have the best diplomatic relations with our new government.

Secondly, we would like for Germany to support and help us in the humanitarian sphere as much as possible. We also need help in healthcare, education and infrastructure. We believe that the German government can aid us," Mujahid said.

On Sunday, Merkel said that it was important that Germany engaged in talks with Taliban adding that "they are now those who are to be addressed." The chancellor added that Germany wanted international humanitarian organizations to be able to work on improvement of the situation in the country.

On August 31, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany was ready to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul which were suspended after the Taliban took control of the capital on August 15.